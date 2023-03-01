Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.98. 320,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,320. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,933.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,332 shares of company stock worth $12,362,695. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.