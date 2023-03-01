Horizon Investments LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,050. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

