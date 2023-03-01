Horizon Investments LLC Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Edison International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EIX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 280,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,993. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.