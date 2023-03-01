Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $773,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock worth $1,968,148 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

