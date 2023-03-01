Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lear by 156.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Lear by 1,881.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,560 shares of company stock worth $2,638,818. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.