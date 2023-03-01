Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 39.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.44. 84,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.