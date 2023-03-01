Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.67

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 13400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of C$673.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.92.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.