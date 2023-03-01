HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 2,600,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,962. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

