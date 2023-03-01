Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.70

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 17772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HY shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
The company has a market cap of $711.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
