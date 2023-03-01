i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Stock Price Up 0.4%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24). Approximately 1,893,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,881,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.42 ($0.23).

i3 Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £232.05 million, a PE ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 0.33.

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 0.17 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

