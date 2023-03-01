ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
