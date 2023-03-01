ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

ICF International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

