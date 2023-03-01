Identiv (INVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 million, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Identiv has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

Get Identiv alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 158.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 49.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Identiv

INVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.