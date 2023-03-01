Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $54.85

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.85, but opened at $52.56. Immunocore shares last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 34,557 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Immunocore Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

