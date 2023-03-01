Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.04

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $25.09. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 98,572 shares changing hands.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5843 per share. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

