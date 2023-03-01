Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$67.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.35. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.28 and a 12-month high of C$79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The firm has a market cap of C$39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.92.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.1491935 earnings per share for the current year.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
