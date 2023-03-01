Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$67.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.35. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.28 and a 12-month high of C$79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The firm has a market cap of C$39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.1491935 earnings per share for the current year.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.46.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

