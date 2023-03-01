Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 33.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.5 %

INGR stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 368,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

