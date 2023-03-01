Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of IPHYF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.75.
About Innate Pharma
