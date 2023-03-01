Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IPHYF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

