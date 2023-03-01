Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 701 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52).

Anglo American Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 104 ($1.25) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,988.50 ($36.06). The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,954. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,345.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,074.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 4,168.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anglo American Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,500 ($42.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.23) to GBX 3,400 ($41.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,341.67 ($40.32).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.