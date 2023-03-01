Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CFO Sells 3,094 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CFO David Ashley Lee sold 3,094 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $40,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,615.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Ashley Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Artivion alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, David Ashley Lee sold 31,900 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $421,718.00.

Artivion Stock Down 1.5 %

Artivion stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 122,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $528.90 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.39. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,328,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,987,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,565,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,088,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.