Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,369 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,370. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 901,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

