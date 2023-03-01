Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frontier Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ULCC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 420,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,191. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.