Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,567,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at $90,524,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.66. 568,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,101. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.