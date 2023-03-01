Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Sells 13,130 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,209. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after purchasing an additional 367,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after buying an additional 50,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

