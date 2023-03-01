Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $1,148,421.45 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 29,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,148,421.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,011,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,687,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Down 0.2 %

Intapp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

About Intapp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

