Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,833,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.