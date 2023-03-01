International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 144.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,450. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

