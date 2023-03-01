International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at B. Riley

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INSW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.
International Seaways Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
