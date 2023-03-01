International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at B. Riley

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INSW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $416,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.