Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 374,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 263,871 shares.The stock last traded at $45.50 and had previously closed at $43.45.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

