Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 272,054 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.