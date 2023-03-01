Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 44.3% in February

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 845,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 139,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

