Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a growth of 297.3% from the January 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,315. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Featured Articles
