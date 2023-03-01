Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a growth of 297.3% from the January 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,315. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

