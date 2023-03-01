iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Shares Down 0.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 1,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.
iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.
Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.02% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.
