iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 211,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

