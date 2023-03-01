iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,032,000 after buying an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after buying an additional 211,368 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,651,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,749. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

