iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.07

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 1853391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.