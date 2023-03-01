iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

DSI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,001. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $88.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

