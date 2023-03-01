iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,655,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 754,228 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.31.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

