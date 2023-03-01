iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 8.4% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,197. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.