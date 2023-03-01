IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 1%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.09. Approximately 34,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 74,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

ISO has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark set a C$5.00 target price on IsoEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of C$341.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.36.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

