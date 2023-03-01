Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James raised their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Itron stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. 71,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,381. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $78,092.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,610.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,241 shares of company stock worth $449,899 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,741,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after acquiring an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $20,846,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $14,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

