Jacob A. Orville Sells 6,832 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,233. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

