James Christopher Duchar Gundy Purchases 10,000 Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($34,994.57).

Shares of BMS stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.88. The company has a market cap of £98.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.23. Braemar Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.22).

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

