James Herriott Sells 2,225 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 2,225 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $134,456.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. 1,337,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,233. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

