James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

James River Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in James River Group by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

