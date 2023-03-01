James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
James River Group Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in James River Group by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
