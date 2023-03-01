Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Jamf to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 155,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.48. Jamf has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
