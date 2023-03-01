Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Jamf to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 155,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.48. Jamf has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Jamf by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jamf by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

