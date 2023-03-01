Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

JWEL stock traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.37. 156,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,433. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$31.62 and a twelve month high of C$38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.84.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.