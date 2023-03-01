Janet Lee Sells 984 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.20. 555,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.25 and its 200 day moving average is $246.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

