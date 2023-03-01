Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 47,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,116. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
About Japan Airlines
