Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 47,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,116. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

About Japan Airlines

(Get Rating)

See Also

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.