Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.90-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675-$3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.55.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 525,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,904. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,941,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

