Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical device company will earn $2.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NuVasive’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $43.23 on Monday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NuVasive by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.